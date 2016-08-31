HSBC Holdings PLC (0005.HK)
0005.HK on Hong Kong Stock
76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
76.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$76.50
HK$76.50
Open
HK$76.25
HK$76.25
Day's High
HK$76.80
HK$76.80
Day's Low
HK$76.10
HK$76.10
Volume
8,670,500
8,670,500
Avg. Vol
26,081,488
26,081,488
52-wk High
HK$79.65
HK$79.65
52-wk Low
HK$56.60
HK$56.60
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Tucker
|59
|2017
|Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board
|
Stuart Gulliver
|57
|2016
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Iain Mackay
|55
|2010
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Andy Maguire
|50
|2015
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Managing Director
|
Marc Moses
|59
|2014
|Group Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 million pounds fund for small companies
- PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 24
- Britain's Lloyds launches 500 mln stg fund for small companies
- U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
- U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade
- Is a dividend bonanza about to kick off at HSBC Holdings plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc?
- Is it time to buy these two undervalued FTSE 100 champions?
- These 3 top FTSE 100 stocks now yield more than 5%
- HSBC Holdings plc vs National Grid plc vs Diageo plc: which is the better FTSE 100 income stock?
- Should you buy the 3 highest-yielding stocks from the FTSE 100?
- How does Capital & Regional plc match up against the best Footsie yields?