Hang Seng Bank Ltd (0011.HK)

0011.HK on Hong Kong Stock

185.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-2.30 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
HK$188.20
Open
HK$187.70
Day's High
HK$189.80
Day's Low
HK$185.90
Volume
1,033,993
Avg. Vol
929,716
52-wk High
HK$195.30
52-wk Low
HK$136.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kuo Fung Ch'ien

65 2007 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Louisa Cheang

53 2017 Chief Executive, Vice Chairman

Wing Lok Leung

54 2009 Chief Financial Officer

Wai Chung Lam

57 2012 Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive, China

Eunice Chan

54 2016 Chief Operating Officer
Hang Seng Bank Ltd News

