Henderson Land Development Co Ltd (0012.HK)

0012.HK on Hong Kong Stock

51.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.85 (-1.64%)
Prev Close
HK$51.85
Open
HK$52.00
Day's High
HK$52.00
Day's Low
HK$50.95
Volume
4,822,012
Avg. Vol
4,063,357
52-wk High
HK$56.00
52-wk Low
HK$36.59

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shau-Kee Lee

88 1976 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Ko Yin Lam

65 1993 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ka Kit Lee

53 1993 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ka Shing Lee

45 2005 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Hau Chung Fung

59 2017 Chief Financial Officer
