Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)
0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock
129.60HKD
24 Oct 2017
129.60HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.10 (-0.84%)
HK$-1.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$130.70
HK$130.70
Open
HK$131.20
HK$131.20
Day's High
HK$131.20
HK$131.20
Day's Low
HK$129.10
HK$129.10
Volume
2,649,378
2,649,378
Avg. Vol
3,625,786
3,625,786
52-wk High
HK$136.90
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50
HK$96.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ping-luen Kwok
|64
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shau-Kee Lee
|89
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sheung-tat Yung
|2008
|Group General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Ting Lui
|63
|2012
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Chik-wing Wong
|61
|2012
|Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
- Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel
- UPDATE 1-Singapore's Mandarin Oriental gets bids for Excelsior hotel
- UPDATE 1-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties expects sales to slow after record year
- CORRECTED-Hong Kong's Sun Hung Kai Properties FY underlying profit rises 7.43 percent
- BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties sets sales target at HK$36 bln for fiscal 2017-18