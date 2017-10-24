Edition:
United Kingdom

Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (0016.HK)

0016.HK on Hong Kong Stock

129.60HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.10 (-0.84%)
Prev Close
HK$130.70
Open
HK$131.20
Day's High
HK$131.20
Day's Low
HK$129.10
Volume
2,649,378
Avg. Vol
3,625,786
52-wk High
HK$136.90
52-wk Low
HK$96.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ping-luen Kwok

64 2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Shau-Kee Lee

89 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Sheung-tat Yung

2008 Group General Counsel, Company Secretary

Ting Lui

63 2012 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Chik-wing Wong

61 2012 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director
Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd News

