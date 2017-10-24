New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.78HKD
24 Oct 2017
11.78HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.16 (-1.34%)
HK$-0.16 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$11.94
HK$11.94
Open
HK$11.86
HK$11.86
Day's High
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.74
HK$11.74
Volume
17,566,565
17,566,565
Avg. Vol
19,899,825
19,899,825
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kar-shun Cheng
|70
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Chi-Kong Cheng
|37
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Wai Hoi Doo
|72
|2013
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tak-Cheong Au
|64
|2013
|Executive Director
|
Chi-Heng Cheng
|38
|2010
|Executive Director
- Hong Kong stocks rise, bolstered by telecom and property firms
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Development says FY profit attributable HK$7,675.7 mln
- BRIEF-New World Development's unit wins Hong Kong site for HK$2.97 bln
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China updates on privatisation offer