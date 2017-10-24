Edition:
United Kingdom

New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)

0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.78HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.16 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$11.94
Open
HK$11.86
Day's High
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.74
Volume
17,566,565
Avg. Vol
19,899,825
52-wk High
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kar-shun Cheng

70 2012 Executive Chairman of the Board

Chi-Kong Cheng

37 2017 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager

Wai Hoi Doo

72 2013 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Tak-Cheong Au

64 2013 Executive Director

Chi-Heng Cheng

38 2010 Executive Director
» More People

New World Development Co Ltd News

» More 0017.HK News