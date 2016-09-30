Bank of East Asia Ltd (0023.HK)
0023.HK on Hong Kong Stock
34.10HKD
7:49am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kwok Po Li
|78
|1997
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive
|
Kai-cheong Li
|56
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive, Chief Investment Officer
|
Hon-shing Tong
|57
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer
|
Kwok-cheung Li
|71
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Chi-Yun Wong
|66
|Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
- U.S. Fed approves Bank of East Asia's application to upgrade Los Angeles branch
- BRIEF-Bank of East Asia posts hy net interest income of HK$5.74 bln
- UPDATE 1-HK's Bank of East Asia H1 profit boosted by asset sales, cost cuts
- HK's Bank of East Asia H1 profit more than trebles as costs drop