Bank of East Asia Ltd (0023.HK)

0023.HK on Hong Kong Stock

34.10HKD
7:49am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.20 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
HK$34.30
Open
HK$34.30
Day's High
HK$34.50
Day's Low
HK$34.05
Volume
809,576
Avg. Vol
1,271,390
52-wk High
HK$36.00
52-wk Low
HK$29.05

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kwok Po Li

78 1997 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive

Kai-cheong Li

56 2009 Deputy Chief Executive, Chief Investment Officer

Hon-shing Tong

57 2009 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Kwok-cheung Li

71 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Chi-Yun Wong

66 Independent Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
Bank of East Asia Ltd News

