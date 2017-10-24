Edition:
United Kingdom

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd (0027.HK)

0027.HK on Hong Kong Stock

53.00HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.35 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$52.65
Open
HK$52.65
Day's High
HK$53.30
Day's Low
HK$52.50
Volume
9,253,925
Avg. Vol
12,646,904
52-wk High
HK$56.70
52-wk Low
HK$29.70

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Che Woo Lui

87 Executive Chairman of the Board

Michael Mecca

President

Yiu Tung Lui

61 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Robert Drake

Group Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Clayton

Chief Marketing Officer
Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd News

