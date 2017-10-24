MTR Corp Ltd (0066.HK)
0066.HK on Hong Kong Stock
44.95HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shiheng Ma
|65
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Kwok-kuen Leong
|56
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Leung-wah Hui
|54
|2016
|Finance Director, Member of the Executive Directorate
|
Siu-wa Cheung
|55
|2016
|Member of the Executive Directorate, President of MTR Academy
|
Chak-pui Kam
|55
|2016
|Managing Director – Operations and Mainland Business, Member of the Executive Directorate
