Sino Land Co Ltd (0083.HK)
0083.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
13.90HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.12 (-0.86%)
HK$-0.12 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
HK$14.02
HK$14.02
Open
HK$14.06
HK$14.06
Day's High
HK$14.06
HK$14.06
Day's Low
HK$13.82
HK$13.82
Volume
3,780,501
3,780,501
Avg. Vol
3,989,886
3,989,886
52-wk High
HK$14.56
HK$14.56
52-wk Low
HK$11.02
HK$11.02
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chee Siong Ng
|64
|1991
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Velencia Lee
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary
|
Wing Kwong Chan
|56
|2008
|Executive Director
|
Mo Lin Ip
|60
|2011
|Executive Director
|
Ching Keung Lee
|56
|2013
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Shenzhen Overseas Chinese Town's unit signs agreement with Sino Land's unit to acquire stake
- BRIEF-Sino land Co says unit entered into an equity transfer agreement
- BRIEF-Sino Land Co says FY turnover was HK$18.33 billion
- BRIEF-Sino Land's unit wins Hong Kong site for HK$1.4 bln
- RPT-Hong Kong's mortgage lenders doing booming business in the shadows