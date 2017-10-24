Edition:
United Kingdom

China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)

0144.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.65HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.65 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$25.30
Open
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.30
Day's Low
HK$24.60
Volume
2,872,728
Avg. Vol
5,497,897
52-wk High
HK$27.40
52-wk Low
HK$18.80

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Xiaopeng Li

58 2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Jianhua Hu

54 2016 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Shengzhou Lu

52 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jingtao Bai

51 2015 General Manager, Executive Director

Wei Shi

53 2016 Deputy General Manager, Executive Director
China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd News

