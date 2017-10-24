China Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd (0144.HK)
0144.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.65HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.65 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$25.30
Open
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.30
Day's Low
HK$24.60
Volume
2,872,728
Avg. Vol
5,497,897
52-wk High
HK$27.40
52-wk Low
HK$18.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Xiaopeng Li
|58
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jianhua Hu
|54
|2016
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Shengzhou Lu
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jingtao Bai
|51
|2015
|General Manager, Executive Director
|
Wei Shi
|53
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Executive Director
