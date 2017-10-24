Edition:
United Kingdom

Want Want China Holdings Ltd (0151.HK)

0151.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.06HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.14 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
HK$6.20
Open
HK$6.24
Day's High
HK$6.33
Day's Low
HK$6.02
Volume
16,130,945
Avg. Vol
12,880,093
52-wk High
HK$6.56
52-wk Low
HK$4.56

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eng-Meng Tsai

60 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ching-Tsun Liao

65 2017 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Chi-Wen Chu

51 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Wang-Chia Tsai

32 2012 Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Dairy and Beverages Business Group, Executive Director

Yu-Feng Chan

48 2014 Chief of Staff, Chief Information Officer, Executive Director
» More People

Want Want China Holdings Ltd News