Edition:
United Kingdom

CITIC Ltd (0267.HK)

0267.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.42HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$11.48
Open
HK$11.42
Day's High
HK$11.48
Day's Low
HK$11.38
Volume
5,949,492
Avg. Vol
7,884,542
52-wk High
HK$12.70
52-wk Low
HK$10.66

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Zhenming Chang

60 2009 Executive Chairman of the Board

Jiong Wang

57 2014 President, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Huaxiang Cai

57 2016 Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee

Qingping Li

54 2015 Vice President, Executive Director

Jian Pu

56 2015 Vice President, Executive Director
» More People

CITIC Ltd News

» More 0267.HK News