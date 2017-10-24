Edition:
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)

0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.34
Day's Low
HK$13.06
Volume
4,096,556
Avg. Vol
5,969,900
52-wk High
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

John Slosar

60 2014 Executive Chairman of the Board

Rupert Hogg

55 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jianjiang Cai

53 2014 Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board

Martin Murray

50 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Gregory Hughes

55 2017 Executive Director, Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer
Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd News

