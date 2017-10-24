Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
13.18HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
HK$-0.10 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.30
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Day's Low
HK$13.06
HK$13.06
Volume
4,096,556
4,096,556
Avg. Vol
5,969,900
5,969,900
52-wk High
HK$13.48
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00
HK$10.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Slosar
|60
|2014
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Rupert Hogg
|55
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jianjiang Cai
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Martin Murray
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Gregory Hughes
|55
|2017
|Executive Director, Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer
- Hong Kong's leader tinkers with economy in the face of "grave" challenges
- Hong Kong’s leader tinkers with economy in the face of 'grave' challenges
- ANALYSIS-Hong Kong’s leader tinkers with economy in the face of “grave” challenges
- UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition
- Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition