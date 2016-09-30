China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (0386.HK)
0386.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.66HKD
7:57am BST
5.66HKD
7:57am BST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.53%)
HK$-0.03 (-0.53%)
Prev Close
HK$5.69
HK$5.69
Open
HK$5.67
HK$5.67
Day's High
HK$5.71
HK$5.71
Day's Low
HK$5.64
HK$5.64
Volume
44,499,376
44,499,376
Avg. Vol
81,672,744
81,672,744
52-wk High
HK$6.57
HK$6.57
52-wk Low
HK$5.20
HK$5.20
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Houliang Dai
|53
|2016
|President, Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Dehua Wang
|50
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Yongsheng Ma
|55
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Fangzheng Jiao
|54
|2015
|Senior Vice President, Director
|
Zhigang Wang
|59
|2006
|Senior Vice President, Director
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
- UPDATE 2-China's bold gas plan may threaten winter power supplies
- RPT-China's CEFC eyes big league with Rosneft oil offtake deal
- China's CEFC eyes big league with Rosneft oil offtake deal
- China's CEFC eyes big league with Rosneft oil offtake deal