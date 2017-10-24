Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)
0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
220.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
220.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.80 (+0.36%)
HK$0.80 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$219.60
HK$219.60
Open
HK$219.80
HK$219.80
Day's High
HK$224.20
HK$224.20
Day's Low
HK$218.80
HK$218.80
Volume
4,928,214
4,928,214
Avg. Vol
6,590,347
6,590,347
52-wk High
HK$233.20
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60
HK$177.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Chung Kong Chow
|66
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Xiaojia Li
|56
|2010
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Paul Kennedy
|59
|2013
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Matthew Chamberlain
|35
|2017
|Interim Chief Executive - The London Metal Exchange
|
Adrian Farnham
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive, LME Clear
- Hedge fund Red Kite sues Barclays for $850 million over copper trading losses