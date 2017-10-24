Edition:
United Kingdom

China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (0688.HK)

0688.HK on Hong Kong Stock

25.55HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
HK$25.45
Open
HK$25.55
Day's High
HK$25.90
Day's Low
HK$25.20
Volume
14,379,071
Avg. Vol
22,903,439
52-wk High
HK$29.45
52-wk Low
HK$20.15

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jianguo Yan

50 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Yun Wing Nip

62 2010 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Liang Luo

52 2010 Vice President, Chief Architect, Executive Director

Yong Guo

53 2015 Vice President

Hongbo Kan

53 2015 Vice President
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd News

