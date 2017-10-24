Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)
0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock
347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
347.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
HK$-1.20 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
HK$348.60
HK$348.60
Open
HK$347.20
HK$347.20
Day's High
HK$349.60
HK$349.60
Day's Low
HK$345.40
HK$345.40
Volume
15,417,200
15,417,200
Avg. Vol
19,354,990
19,354,990
52-wk High
HK$356.40
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60
HK$179.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huateng Ma
|45
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Chi Ping Lau
|44
|2007
|President, Executive Director
|
Shek Hon Lo
|48
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Yuxin Ren
|41
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer and President - Interactive Entertainment Group and Mobile Internet Group
|
Seng Yee Lau
|50
|2011
|Senior Executive Vice President, President - Online Media Group
