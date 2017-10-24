CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)
0883.HK on Hong Kong Stock
9.91HKD
24 Oct 2017
9.91HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.20%)
HK$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$9.89
HK$9.89
Open
HK$9.89
HK$9.89
Day's High
HK$9.98
HK$9.98
Day's Low
HK$9.82
HK$9.82
Volume
65,815,621
65,815,621
Avg. Vol
72,166,748
72,166,748
52-wk High
HK$10.88
HK$10.88
52-wk Low
HK$8.45
HK$8.45
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hua Yang
|56
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keqiang Xu
|46
|2017
|President, Executive Director
|
Guangyu Yuan
|58
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jian Liu
|59
|2016
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Hua Zhong
|57
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
