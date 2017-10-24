Edition:
United Kingdom

CNOOC Ltd (0883.HK)

0883.HK on Hong Kong Stock

9.91HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$9.89
Open
HK$9.89
Day's High
HK$9.98
Day's Low
HK$9.82
Volume
65,815,621
Avg. Vol
72,166,748
52-wk High
HK$10.88
52-wk Low
HK$8.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hua Yang

56 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Keqiang Xu

46 2017 President, Executive Director

Guangyu Yuan

58 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jian Liu

59 2016 Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Hua Zhong

57 2015 Chief Financial Officer
CNOOC Ltd News

