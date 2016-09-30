Edition:
United Kingdom

China Construction Bank Corp (0939.HK)

0939.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.82HKD
7:59am BST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$6.85
Open
HK$6.80
Day's High
HK$6.90
Day's Low
HK$6.80
Volume
154,738,940
Avg. Vol
284,421,185
52-wk High
HK$7.10
52-wk Low
HK$5.42

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Guoli Tian

56 2017 Chairman of the Board

Zuji Wang

58 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank

Yiming Xu

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Jianhua Zeng

59 2013 Chief Risk Officer

Xiusheng Pang

58 2015 Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
China Construction Bank Corp News

