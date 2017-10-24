China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)
0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock
78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$78.90
HK$78.90
Open
HK$79.15
HK$79.15
Day's High
HK$79.25
HK$79.25
Day's Low
HK$78.30
HK$78.30
Volume
13,857,329
13,857,329
Avg. Vol
16,236,977
16,236,977
52-wk High
HK$91.40
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20
HK$78.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bing Shang
|61
|2015
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yue Li
|57
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Xin Dong
|50
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director
|
Yuejia Sha
|59
|2006
|Vice President, Executive Director
|
Wai Lan Wong
|Company Secretary
- China Mobile reports 4.6 percent rise in 9-month net profit
- CORRECTED-China Mobile reports 4.6 pct rise in 9-month net profit
- BRIEF-China Mobile 9-mnth profit attributable up 4.6 pct
- BRIEF-China Mobile says Liu Aili has resigned as Executive Director
- BRIEF-China Mobile Group tender awarded to Enice