China Mobile Ltd (0941.HK)

0941.HK on Hong Kong Stock

78.50HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.40 (-0.51%)
Prev Close
HK$78.90
Open
HK$79.15
Day's High
HK$79.25
Day's Low
HK$78.30
Volume
13,857,329
Avg. Vol
16,236,977
52-wk High
HK$91.40
52-wk Low
HK$78.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Bing Shang

61 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Yue Li

57 2010 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Xin Dong

50 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director

Yuejia Sha

59 2006 Vice President, Executive Director

Wai Lan Wong

Company Secretary
