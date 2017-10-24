Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK)
0992.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.53HKD
24 Oct 2017
4.53HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.66%)
HK$-0.03 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
HK$4.56
HK$4.56
Open
HK$4.54
HK$4.54
Day's High
HK$4.56
HK$4.56
Day's Low
HK$4.50
HK$4.50
Volume
34,962,605
34,962,605
Avg. Vol
48,894,438
48,894,438
52-wk High
HK$5.40
HK$5.40
52-wk Low
HK$4.10
HK$4.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuanqing Yang
|52
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Gianfranco Lanci
|62
|2015
|Corporate President, Chief Operating Officer
|
Jian Qiao
|49
|2016
|Co-President, Senior Vice President - of the Mobile Business Group focusing on Lenovo’s Mobile business in China.
|
Wai Ming Wong
|59
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Aymar De Lencquesaing
|58
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Co-President - Mobile Business Group, Chairman and President of Motorola.
- China's Hony to buy 30 pct in owner of Italian luxury brand
- BUZZ-Global PC shipments slip for 12th straight quarter - Gartner
- BRIEF-Lenovo Group and Union Star entered into subscription agreement
- UPDATE 4-Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 bln for HTC's Pixel division
- As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain in wealthy markets