Edition:
United Kingdom

Hengan International Group Company Ltd (1044.HK)

1044.HK on Hong Kong Stock

76.20HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.05 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
HK$76.15
Open
HK$75.50
Day's High
HK$77.10
Day's Low
HK$74.75
Volume
4,985,065
Avg. Vol
3,689,635
52-wk High
HK$78.50
52-wk Low
HK$52.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Man Bok Sze

67 Executive Chairman of the Board

Shui Shen Xu

47 2013 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

Lin Chit Hui

64 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Da Zuo Xu

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Jian Shui Zhu

42 General Manager - Internal Audit Department
» More People

Hengan International Group Company Ltd News