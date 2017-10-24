China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (1088.HK)
1088.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.54HKD
24 Oct 2017
18.54HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.18 (-0.96%)
HK$-0.18 (-0.96%)
Prev Close
HK$18.72
HK$18.72
Open
HK$18.52
HK$18.52
Day's High
HK$18.70
HK$18.70
Day's Low
HK$18.42
HK$18.42
Volume
18,019,349
18,019,349
Avg. Vol
23,495,421
23,495,421
52-wk High
HK$21.10
HK$21.10
52-wk Low
HK$14.10
HK$14.10
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wen Ling
|54
|2017
|Acting Chairman of the Board, President, Vice Chairman
|
Kehui Zhang
|53
|2007
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dong Li
|56
|2011
|Senior Vice President
|
Jinli Wang
|57
|2013
|Senior Vice President
|
Shumin Wang
|53
|2015
|Vice President
