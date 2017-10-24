China Resources Land Ltd (1109.HK)
1109.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.20HKD
24 Oct 2017
24.20HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.35 (+1.47%)
HK$0.35 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$23.85
HK$23.85
Open
HK$23.85
HK$23.85
Day's High
HK$24.55
HK$24.55
Day's Low
HK$23.50
HK$23.50
Volume
13,415,758
13,415,758
Avg. Vol
12,331,993
12,331,993
52-wk High
HK$27.45
HK$27.45
52-wk Low
HK$17.04
HK$17.04
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yong Tang
|45
|2014
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Xin Li
|45
|2017
|Co-President, Executive Director
|
Dawei Zhang
|48
|2017
|Co-President, Executive Director
|
Jian Yu
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Executive Director
|
Chi Feng
|44
|2013
|Senior Vice President, General Manager - Jiangsu Region
- BRIEF-China Resources Land Ltd posts contracted sales of about RMB12.65 bln for Sept
- BRIEF-China Resources Land updates on land purchases in September, 2017
- BRIEF-China Resources Land posts August contracted sales of about RMB14.01 bln
- BRIEF-China Resources Land says group acquired 13 land parcels in August
- Fitch: China Resources Land's Lower Profit Has No Rating Impact