CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock

64.70HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.20 (-1.82%)
Prev Close
HK$65.90
Open
HK$65.60
Day's High
HK$65.80
Day's Low
HK$64.55
Volume
7,252,406
Avg. Vol
6,429,683
52-wk High
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ka-shing Li

87 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Tzar Kuoi Li

52 2015 Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Tak Chuen Ip

64 2015 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Hing Lam Kam

70 2015 Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director

Kwok Hung Chiu

66 2015 Executive Director
CK Asset Holdings Ltd News

