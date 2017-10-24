AIA Group Ltd (1299.HK)
1299.HK on Hong Kong Stock
58.75HKD
24 Oct 2017
58.75HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-0.76%)
HK$-0.45 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
HK$59.20
HK$59.20
Open
HK$58.55
HK$58.55
Day's High
HK$59.20
HK$59.20
Day's Low
HK$58.30
HK$58.30
Volume
24,883,373
24,883,373
Avg. Vol
18,030,128
18,030,128
52-wk High
HK$62.25
HK$62.25
52-wk Low
HK$42.65
HK$42.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sze-Wing Tse
|79
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keng Hooi Ng
|62
|2017
|Group Chief Executive, President - Designate, Executive Director
|
Garth Jones
|54
|2012
|Group Chief Financial Officer
|
William Lisle
|51
|2015
|Regional Chief Executive
|
Gordon Watson
|53
|2012
|Regional Chief Executive
- Exclusive - China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion: sources
- Exclusive: China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion - sources
- EXCLUSIVE-China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 bln -sources
- AIA Group's new business climbs 20 percent helped by China, Hong Kong
- AIA Group's new business climbs 20 percent helped by China, Hong Kong