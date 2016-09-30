Edition:
United Kingdom

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (1332.T)

1332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

685JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥7 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥678
Open
¥680
Day's High
¥688
Day's Low
¥678
Volume
2,913,800
Avg. Vol
2,423,451
52-wk High
¥700
52-wk Low
¥470

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Norio Hosomi

67 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shinsuke Ohki

57 2017 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Shinya Yamamoto

56 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Akiyo Matono

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Yoichi Sekiguchi

60 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Director
