Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd (1332.T)
1332.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
685JPY
7:00am BST
685JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥7 (+1.03%)
¥7 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
¥678
¥678
Open
¥680
¥680
Day's High
¥688
¥688
Day's Low
¥678
¥678
Volume
2,913,800
2,913,800
Avg. Vol
2,423,451
2,423,451
52-wk High
¥700
¥700
52-wk Low
¥470
¥470
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Norio Hosomi
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Shinsuke Ohki
|57
|2017
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinya Yamamoto
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Akiyo Matono
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yoichi Sekiguchi
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director