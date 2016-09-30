Edition:
United Kingdom

Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)

1333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,425JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
¥3,410
Open
¥3,410
Day's High
¥3,450
Day's Low
¥3,355
Volume
386,000
Avg. Vol
234,687
52-wk High
¥3,580
52-wk Low
¥2,776

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shigeru Ito

64 2008 President, Representative Director

Masayuki Nakajima

60 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Naoki Oshikubo

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Jun Watanabe

61 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Junichiro Yoneoka

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
» More People

Maruha Nichiro Corp News