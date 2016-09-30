Maruha Nichiro Corp (1333.T)
1333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,425JPY
7:00am BST
3,425JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.44%)
¥15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
¥3,410
¥3,410
Open
¥3,410
¥3,410
Day's High
¥3,450
¥3,450
Day's Low
¥3,355
¥3,355
Volume
386,000
386,000
Avg. Vol
234,687
234,687
52-wk High
¥3,580
¥3,580
52-wk Low
¥2,776
¥2,776
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shigeru Ito
|64
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Nakajima
|60
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Naoki Oshikubo
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Jun Watanabe
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Junichiro Yoneoka
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director