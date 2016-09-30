Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (1398.HK)
1398.HK on Hong Kong Stock
6.15HKD
8:44am BST
6.15HKD
8:44am BST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.16%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.16%)
Prev Close
HK$6.16
HK$6.16
Open
HK$6.13
HK$6.13
Day's High
HK$6.23
HK$6.23
Day's Low
HK$6.13
HK$6.13
Volume
171,472,258
171,472,258
Avg. Vol
331,792,381
331,792,381
52-wk High
HK$6.48
HK$6.48
52-wk Low
HK$4.43
HK$4.43
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Huiman Yi
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Shu Gu
|50
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Director, Head of the Bank
|
Xiaoxuan Lin
|52
|2010
|Chief Information Officer
|
Bairong Wang
|54
|2016
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Jingdong Wang
|54
|2016
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
- China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2 bln sovereign bond issue
- BRIEF-Ping An Asset Management buys more H-shares in ICBC - HKEx filing
- BRIEF-Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing
- Hong Kong-listed China shares hit two-year high, led by banks
- Hong Kong-listed China shares hit two-year high, led by banks