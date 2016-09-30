Comsys Holdings Corp (1721.T)
1721.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,768JPY
7:00am BST
2,768JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-3 (-0.11%)
¥-3 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
¥2,771
¥2,771
Open
¥2,766
¥2,766
Day's High
¥2,773
¥2,773
Day's Low
¥2,747
¥2,747
Volume
572,700
572,700
Avg. Vol
659,528
659,528
52-wk High
¥2,825
¥2,825
52-wk Low
¥1,775
¥1,775
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Kagaya
|60
|2017
|President, President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Hidehiko Ozaki
|59
|2015
|Director of Finance, Director
|
Akihiko Aoyama
|61
|2017
|Executive President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Noriaki Ito
|65
|2016
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Akio Ogawa
|65
|2013
|President of Subsidiary, Director