Taisei Corp (1801.T)
1801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,210JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takashi Yamauchi
|71
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshiyuki Murata
|63
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiko Dai
|65
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Total Sales, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Sales, Representative Director
|
Masahiro Sakai
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Director of Total Sales, Director
|
Junichi Ikeguchi
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Western Japan Sales
