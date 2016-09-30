Edition:
United Kingdom

Obayashi Corp (1802.T)

1802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,447JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
¥1,436
Open
¥1,433
Day's High
¥1,448
Day's Low
¥1,428
Volume
1,830,100
Avg. Vol
2,517,409
52-wk High
¥1,448
52-wk Low
¥937

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takeo Ohbayashi

62 2009 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Toru Shiraishi

69 2007 President, Representative Director

Shozo Harada

67 2012 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Kozaburo Tsuchiya

66 2015 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Civil Engineering, Representative Director

Shingo Ura

66 2017 Executive Vice President, Representative Director
» More People

Obayashi Corp News