Shimizu Corp (1803.T)

1803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,310JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥1,295
Open
¥1,294
Day's High
¥1,310
Day's Low
¥1,291
Volume
1,417,800
Avg. Vol
2,156,701
52-wk High
¥1,314
52-wk Low
¥894

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoichi Miyamoto

70 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Kazuyuki Inoue

60 2016 President, Representative Director

Toru Yamaji

61 2017 Vice President, Chief Director of Sales in Main General Construction Unit, Representative Director

Koichiro Higashide

65 2017 Vice President, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Representative Director

Toshiyuki Imaki

62 2017 Vice President, Chief Director of General Construction, Representative Director
