Shimizu Corp (1803.T)
1803.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,310JPY
7:00am BST
1,310JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+1.16%)
¥15 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥1,295
¥1,295
Open
¥1,294
¥1,294
Day's High
¥1,310
¥1,310
Day's Low
¥1,291
¥1,291
Volume
1,417,800
1,417,800
Avg. Vol
2,156,701
2,156,701
52-wk High
¥1,314
¥1,314
52-wk Low
¥894
¥894
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoichi Miyamoto
|70
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kazuyuki Inoue
|60
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Toru Yamaji
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of Sales in Main General Construction Unit, Representative Director
|
Koichiro Higashide
|65
|2017
|Vice President, Manager of Corporate Planning Office, Representative Director
|
Toshiyuki Imaki
|62
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of General Construction, Representative Director