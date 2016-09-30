Kajima Corp (1812.T)
1812.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,168JPY
7:00am BST
1,168JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+1.74%)
¥20 (+1.74%)
Prev Close
¥1,148
¥1,148
Open
¥1,149
¥1,149
Day's High
¥1,169
¥1,169
Day's Low
¥1,144
¥1,144
Volume
4,301,000
4,301,000
Avg. Vol
5,075,557
5,075,557
52-wk High
¥1,177
¥1,177
52-wk Low
¥666
¥666
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mitsuyoshi Nakamura
|73
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshikazu Oshimi
|67
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Takashi Hinago
|71
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Hiroshi Ishikawa
|57
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Masayasu Kayano
|66
|2014
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Civil Engineering Management, Director
