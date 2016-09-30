Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (1925.T)
1925.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,148JPY
7:00am BST
4,148JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥52 (+1.27%)
¥52 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
¥4,096
¥4,096
Open
¥4,091
¥4,091
Day's High
¥4,148
¥4,148
Day's Low
¥4,082
¥4,082
Volume
1,213,300
1,213,300
Avg. Vol
1,380,861
1,380,861
52-wk High
¥4,148
¥4,148
52-wk Low
¥2,630
¥2,630
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Takeo Higuchi
|79
|2004
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Naotake Ohno
|68
|2011
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Takeshi Kosokabe
|60
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yuji Yamada
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Finance in Main Business Administration Unit, Manager of IR Office in Main Business Administration Unit
|
Tamio Ishibashi
|61
|2017
|Vice President, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director