Sands China Ltd (1928.HK)

1928.HK on Hong Kong Stock

37.40HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$37.30
Open
HK$37.55
Day's High
HK$37.65
Day's Low
HK$37.00
Volume
7,431,020
Avg. Vol
13,060,721
52-wk High
HK$41.85
52-wk Low
HK$31.25

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sheldon Adelson

83 2015 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Ying Wai Wong

64 2016 President, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director

MinQi Sun

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer

Kwan Lock Chum

41 Chief of Staff

Dylan Williams

2015 Company Secretary
Sands China Ltd News

