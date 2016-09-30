JGC Corp (1963.T)
1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,878JPY
7:00am BST
1,878JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-13 (-0.69%)
¥-13 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,891
¥1,891
Open
¥1,883
¥1,883
Day's High
¥1,883
¥1,883
Day's Low
¥1,866
¥1,866
Volume
1,061,800
1,061,800
Avg. Vol
1,468,673
1,468,673
52-wk High
¥2,240
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649
¥1,649
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masayuki Sato
|62
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tadashi Ishizuka
|65
|2017
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Koichi Kawana
|59
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Tsutomu Akabane
|62
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Director
|
Yutaka Yamazaki
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Project Officer, Manager of Global Strategy Office, Representative Director
