JGC Corp (1963.T)

1963.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,878JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-13 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
¥1,891
Open
¥1,883
Day's High
¥1,883
Day's Low
¥1,866
Volume
1,061,800
Avg. Vol
1,468,673
52-wk High
¥2,240
52-wk Low
¥1,649

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masayuki Sato

62 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tadashi Ishizuka

65 2017 President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Koichi Kawana

59 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board

Tsutomu Akabane

62 2015 Executive Vice President, Director

Yutaka Yamazaki

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Project Officer, Manager of Global Strategy Office, Representative Director
JGC Corp News

