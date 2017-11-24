Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd (1997.HK)
1997.HK on Hong Kong Stock
49.50HKD
24 Nov 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.50 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$50.00
Open
HK$49.90
Day's High
HK$50.45
Day's Low
HK$48.55
Volume
10,149,953
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$54.50
52-wk Low
HK$48.55
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tin Hoi Ng
|65
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Yuk Fong Lee
|61
|2017
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Chi Ho Fung
|46
|2016
|Assistant General Manager - (Estates Project Management) of HCEL
|
Yiu Leung Lau
|54
|2011
|Assistant General Manager (Centre Management) of HCEL
|
Lai Yi Lee
|54
|2013
|Assistant Director, General Manager - (Retail Leasing and Business Development) of HCEL