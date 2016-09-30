Covestro AG (1COV.DE)
1COV.DE on Xetra
78.00EUR
4:35pm BST
78.00EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€5.88 (+8.15%)
€5.88 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
€72.12
€72.12
Open
€75.05
€75.05
Day's High
€78.68
€78.68
Day's Low
€74.90
€74.90
Volume
1,401,123
1,401,123
Avg. Vol
516,321
516,321
52-wk High
€78.68
€78.68
52-wk Low
€50.56
€50.56
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Pott
|64
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Patrick Thomas
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer
|
Petra Kronen
|53
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Klaus Schaefer
|54
|2015
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Industrial Operations Officer responsible for Production and Technology
|
Markus Steilemann
|46
|2016
|Member of the Management Board, responsible for innovation and Head of Business Unit Polyurethanes segment