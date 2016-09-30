Nisshin Seifun Group Inc (2002.T)
2002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,041JPY
7:00am BST
2,041JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.25%)
¥5 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
¥2,036
¥2,036
Open
¥2,038
¥2,038
Day's High
¥2,058
¥2,058
Day's Low
¥2,030
¥2,030
Volume
504,300
504,300
Avg. Vol
701,995
701,995
52-wk High
¥2,058
¥2,058
52-wk Low
¥1,467
¥1,467
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Nobuki Kenmoku
|56
|2017
|President, Representative Director
|
Masashi Nakagawa
|62
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Kiyoshi Sato
|60
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masao Nakagawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Michinori Takisawa
|63
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
