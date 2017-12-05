Edition:
United Kingdom

Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd (2007.HK)

2007.HK on Hong Kong Stock

13.28HKD
5 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$13.28
Open
HK$13.28
Day's High
HK$13.28
Day's Low
HK$13.28
Volume
197,000
Avg. Vol
50,216,471
52-wk High
HK$15.06
52-wk Low
HK$3.92

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kwok Keung Yeung

62 2006 Executive Chairman of the Board

Bin Mo

50 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Huiyan Yang

35 2012 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Bijun Wu

43 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President

Guokun Liang

58 2013 Vice President, Executive Director
Country Garden Holdings Company Ltd News

