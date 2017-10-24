Edition:
United Kingdom

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)

2018.HK on Hong Kong Stock

136.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-3.80 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
HK$140.60
Open
HK$141.00
Day's High
HK$141.90
Day's Low
HK$136.50
Volume
3,238,663
Avg. Vol
5,186,902
52-wk High
HK$147.70
52-wk Low
HK$65.35

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Boon Hwee Koh

66 2004 Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Benjamin Pan

48 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Jack Duan

44 2014 Chief Operating Officer

Joe Kuen Mok

53 2009 Executive Director

David Plekenpol

57 2010 Chief Strategic Officer
» More People

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc News

» More 2018.HK News