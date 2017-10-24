AAC Technologies Holdings Inc (2018.HK)
2018.HK on Hong Kong Stock
136.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
136.80HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-3.80 (-2.70%)
HK$-3.80 (-2.70%)
Prev Close
HK$140.60
HK$140.60
Open
HK$141.00
HK$141.00
Day's High
HK$141.90
HK$141.90
Day's Low
HK$136.50
HK$136.50
Volume
3,238,663
3,238,663
Avg. Vol
5,186,902
5,186,902
52-wk High
HK$147.70
HK$147.70
52-wk Low
HK$65.35
HK$65.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Boon Hwee Koh
|66
|2004
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Benjamin Pan
|48
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jack Duan
|44
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Joe Kuen Mok
|53
|2009
|Executive Director
|
David Plekenpol
|57
|2010
|Chief Strategic Officer
