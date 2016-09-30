Meiji Holdings Co Ltd (2269.T)
2269.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
9,280JPY
7:00am BST
9,280JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥30 (+0.32%)
¥30 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
¥9,250
¥9,250
Open
¥9,250
¥9,250
Day's High
¥9,300
¥9,300
Day's Low
¥9,230
¥9,230
Volume
370,200
370,200
Avg. Vol
395,827
395,827
52-wk High
¥10,560
¥10,560
52-wk Low
¥8,400
¥8,400
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiko Matsuo
|70
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Koichiro Shiozaki
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance, Director
|
Kazuo Kawamura
|63
|2012
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Daikichiro Kobayashi
|62
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Michiro Saza
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director