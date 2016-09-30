NH Foods Ltd (2282.T)
2282.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,330JPY
7:00am BST
3,330JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.45%)
¥15 (+0.45%)
Prev Close
¥3,315
¥3,315
Open
¥3,315
¥3,315
Day's High
¥3,340
¥3,340
Day's Low
¥3,315
¥3,315
Volume
487,000
487,000
Avg. Vol
813,068
813,068
52-wk High
¥3,660
¥3,660
52-wk Low
¥2,464
¥2,464
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Juichi Suezawa
|63
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Yoshihide Hata
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Corporate, Representative Director
|
Kazunori Shinohara
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Representative Director
|
Katsumi Inoue
|61
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Meat Business, Director
|
Koji Kawamura
|56
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Processed Business, Representative Director
