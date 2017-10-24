Edition:
United Kingdom

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)

2318.HK on Hong Kong Stock

66.15HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.90 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$67.05
Open
HK$67.05
Day's High
HK$67.55
Day's Low
HK$66.15
Volume
35,314,110
Avg. Vol
42,872,569
52-wk High
HK$68.05
52-wk Low
HK$38.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mingzhe Ma

60 2001 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Jianyi Sun

64 2008 Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Deputy General Manager

Bo Yao

45 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Chief Actuary

Xinying Chen

39 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager

Fangfang Cai

42 2014 Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Director
» More People

