Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (2318.HK)
2318.HK on Hong Kong Stock
66.15HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.90 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
HK$67.05
Open
HK$67.05
Day's High
HK$67.55
Day's Low
HK$66.15
Volume
35,314,110
Avg. Vol
42,872,569
52-wk High
HK$68.05
52-wk Low
HK$38.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mingzhe Ma
|60
|2001
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Jianyi Sun
|64
|2008
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Executive Deputy General Manager
|
Bo Yao
|45
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager, Executive Director, Chief Actuary
|
Xinying Chen
|39
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer, Executive Deputy General Manager
|
Fangfang Cai
|42
|2014
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Director
- MOVES-Citi's Asia insurance investment banking head joining Ping An fund - sources
- BRIEF-Ping An Insurance Group Co of China updates on 9-mth premium income of life insurance business
- BRIEF-Yuxing Infotech Investment says co further disposed 1.2 million Ping An H shares
- BRIEF-Ping An Life Insurance raises stake in ICBC - HKEx filing
- Hong Kong-listed China shares hit two-year high, led by banks