China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)
2319.HK on Hong Kong Stock
20.85HKD
24 Oct 2017
20.85HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.55 (-2.57%)
HK$-0.55 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$21.40
HK$21.40
Open
HK$21.65
HK$21.65
Day's High
HK$21.65
HK$21.65
Day's Low
HK$20.60
HK$20.60
Volume
19,614,215
19,614,215
Avg. Vol
11,715,684
11,715,684
52-wk High
HK$23.10
HK$23.10
52-wk Low
HK$13.94
HK$13.94
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jianping Ma
|53
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Minfang Lu
|48
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Shuge Jiao
|51
|2012
|Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Ping Zhang
|52
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Shengli Liu
|52
|2015
|Vice President - Inner Mongolia Mengniu group
- BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co to partner with Alibaba Group on rural distribution -Nikkei
- BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co announces Executive Director Bai Ying's resignation
- China Mengniu says H1 profit up 4.7 pct
- BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy Co says HY profit attributable RMB1.13 billion
- China stocks down on weaker growth outlook; Hong Kong gains