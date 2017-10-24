Edition:
United Kingdom

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd (2319.HK)

2319.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.85HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.55 (-2.57%)
Prev Close
HK$21.40
Open
HK$21.65
Day's High
HK$21.65
Day's Low
HK$20.60
Volume
19,614,215
Avg. Vol
11,715,684
52-wk High
HK$23.10
52-wk Low
HK$13.94

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jianping Ma

53 2016 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Minfang Lu

48 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Shuge Jiao

51 2012 Independent Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board

Ping Zhang

52 2014 Chief Financial Officer

Shengli Liu

52 2015 Vice President - Inner Mongolia Mengniu group
» More People

China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd News

» More 2319.HK News