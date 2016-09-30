Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd (2382.HK)
2382.HK on Hong Kong Stock
129.70HKD
1:31am GMT
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Liaoning Ye
|51
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Wenjian Wang
|69
|2012
|Honorary Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yang Sun
|44
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Jianfeng Ma
|44
|2016
|Vice President and Joint Company Secretary
|
Kewu Dong
|48
|2012
|Vice President
