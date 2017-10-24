BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (2388.HK)
2388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
38.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
38.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
HK$-0.20 (-0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$38.30
HK$38.30
Open
HK$38.30
HK$38.30
Day's High
HK$38.50
HK$38.50
Day's Low
HK$37.95
HK$37.95
Volume
10,359,737
10,359,737
Avg. Vol
12,660,122
12,660,122
52-wk High
HK$40.50
HK$40.50
52-wk Low
HK$25.80
HK$25.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Siqing Chen
|57
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Yi Yue
|61
|2015
|Chief Executive, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yeung Yun Chi Kung
|54
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive - Personal Banking
|
Jingzhen Lin
|51
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Shu Yuan
|54
|2015
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer
- BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings posts HY net profit attributable HK$14,627 million
- BRIEF-BOC Hong Kong Holdings announces appointment of Chen Siqing as chairman
- China stocks sag after soft service sector report; Hong Kong slips
- Hong Kong shares inch up as financials gain on 'Bond Connect'
- China stocks dip on slowdown fears; Bond Connect aids Hong Kong shares