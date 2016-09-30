DeNA Co Ltd (2432.T)
2432.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,646JPY
7:00am BST
2,646JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥191 (+7.78%)
¥191 (+7.78%)
Prev Close
¥2,455
¥2,455
Open
¥2,648
¥2,648
Day's High
¥2,687
¥2,687
Day's Low
¥2,600
¥2,600
Volume
9,323,000
9,323,000
Avg. Vol
1,886,443
1,886,443
52-wk High
¥3,705
¥3,705
52-wk Low
¥2,204
¥2,204
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Tomoko Namba
|54
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Isao Moriyasu
|42
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Shintaro Asako
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Planning
|
Hironori Ishizaka
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Compliance & Risk Management
|
Seiei Tsushima
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Director of Human Resources
- BRIEF-DeNA to merge with unit DeNA Games Osaka
- Japan trials driverless cars in bid to keep rural elderly on the move
- REFILE-Nissan-Renault plan driverless ride-hailing service to beat off startup competition
- Nissan plans driverless ride-hailing service to beat off startup competition