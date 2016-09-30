Asahi Group Holdings Ltd (2502.T)
2502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,088JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Naoki Izumiya
|69
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Akiyoshi Koji
|65
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Kenji Hamada
|53
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director
|
Yoshihide Okuda
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer
|
Katsutoshi Takahashi
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer